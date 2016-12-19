Carmino moving up at Pepper

Pepper Advertising recently announced the promotion of Devan Carmino to senior account executive. Carmino has been at Pepper for almost three years and handles several market leading brands including Mario’s Pizza, Swiss (Vemco) and Moo! Milks (Hand Arnold).

As Senior AE, Carmino will continue to be responsible for his clients as well as work on new business and get more involved in strategic planning.

Liliana Ragbir-Sookaran, team lead of Client Services, said: “Devan is very committed to Pepper and his commitment and passion helps us to serve our clients better. He has strong people skills and gets along well with people across the agency and his easy going and positive attitude contributes to a fun environment.”

Carmino holds a Master’s Degree from the University of North Carolina.

Chief inspirer at Pepper, Dennis Ramdeen said: “Devan has embraced our credo that a brand must own one thing. He is organised and focused and a great asset to our team. In addition, he has successfully managed various events including Mario’s Pizza Eating Competition nationwide and has been developing his skills in social media and digital marketing.”

Ramdeen added: “Devan sets high standards for himself and he takes his clients’ business seriously and he is definitely on the right trajectory to becoming a leader in this wonderful business called marketing.”

Since its inception in 2005, Pepper’s client base has grown and now represents a broad range of clients in the private and state sectors including: food and beverages, supermarkets, banking, insurance, media, pharmaceutical, education, health, housing, petroleum, manufacturing and industrial sectors. Pepper is an integrated agency that helps clients with brand positioning, traditional advertising, media planning and buying, events and new media solutions.