Ministry of Planning and Development hosts two day training session

The Ministry of Planning and Development believes its Global Services Promotion Programme is a key area for economic diversification and has just concluded a two day training session for close to 80 participants from UWI, UTT and COSTAAT, as well as 50 local entrepreneurs and stakeholders in the Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) and IT sectors.

The participants gained insight into technology to enhance their trade and businesses using cutting edge web and mobile application technology.

In a release the ministry said training was facilitated by Antonio Guzman, Google Development Expert and Francisco Solsona, Regional and Accelerator Lead for Spanish and Latin America.

The training focused on information firebase app technology, Google app platform technology, accelerated mobile app technology and progressive web applications and was delivered through presentations, workshops, mentoring and networking sessions. It was the first of many initiatives that will be rolled out through the Global Services Promotional Programme.

The general objective is to support the advancement of T&T as a potential leader for the global provision of Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS). The expected impacts are increased exports and employment in the ITeS sector which can be accomplished through sector-specific training and support services, investment promotion and branding, as well as capacity building to improve the business climate and regulatory framework of ITeS in T&T.

Beneficiaries will include students, the unemployed and underemployed who will receive training at the Global Services Internationalization Hub; exporting ITeS companies who require additional qualified labour to scale their exports; and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who wish to increase their export capacity.

This programme was made available from Inter-American Bank (IDB) loan and grant funding.