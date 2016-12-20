CariCRIS reaffirms NHSL ratings

Regional ratings agency Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) has reaffirmed a corporate credit ratings of CariA- (foreign and local currency) on the regional rating scale and ttA- on the T&T national scale to National Helicopter Services Limited (NHSL), with a negative outlook.

These ratings include a single notch up for likely support from its majority shareholder, the T&T Government, a release from CariCRIS stated, and indicate that the level of creditworthiness of NHSL in the Caribbean and within T&T is good.

“The negative outlook is based on our expectation that NHSL’s revenue will continue to face challenges over the next 12 months, as there is expected to be a continued reduction in the demand for helicopter transportation services from NHSL’s existing energy-sector clients, as well as increased competition in the helicopter transportation industry,” the agency said.

“The ratings reaffirmation is supported by NHSL’s good market position as evidenced by contracts with most of its offshore oil and gas operators, and its favourable geographic location.”

CariCRIS said NHSL’s profitable operations since the 2010 fiscal year, along with comfortable leverage, debt protection and liquidity ratios along with strong revenue growth potential for 2017, also support the ratings. Additional ratings support is given by improvements made to facilities during 2016 to satisfy compliance requirements.

“Constraining the ratings are the prevailing low oil price which continues to put pressure on NHSL to reduce its contract prices and the challenge to retain staff, as NHSL’s salaries are uncompetitive when compared with what is offered by the private sector,” the agency said

NHSL provides offshore helicopter transportation services to the oil/gas sector and other commercial entities, as well as to Government, particularly in emergency or disaster relief situations. The company operates seven S76 helicopters for commercial use and provides maintenance support to the National Operations Centre (NOC)—Air Division, which operates two medium twin and two light twin aircraft.