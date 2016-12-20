Deadlock after 12-hour wage talks

The possibility of a strike at State-owned Petrotrin grows stronger as the company has failed to reach an agreement with the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) over salary negotiations.

After 12 hours of conciliation talks at the Ministry of Labour’s San Fernando office which ended at 2 am yesterday, OWTU chief education officer Ozzi Warwick said Petrotrin has maintained their offer of 0-0-0 for the 2014 to 2017 collective bargaining period. He said none of the cost items such as bonuses and allowances have been agreed on and the workers are making preparations to strike, but it will be determined by the outcome of another conciliation meeting tomorrow.

The OWTU was represented at the talks by president general Ancel Roget, first vice-president Carlton Gibson, general secretary Richard Lee, executive trustee Himraj Basdeo and Warwick.

The Petrotrin team was led by senior human resource manager Alvin Stephenson and the discussions were mediated by officers from the Ministry of Labour.

“We broke off at 2 am but we did not settle. We’re still at 0-0-0 so we are to return to the ministry. In the meantime, we are preparing to strike.

“None of the money items have been settled and if nothing comes out of the next meeting, the only other options are to head to court or to strike,” Warwick said.

In a media release yesterday, Petrotrin said both parties reached an agreement on several articles during Monday’s meeting and signed a memorandum of agreement covering those articles.

On Monday, Roget said workers had not received a salary increase since 2010 while other public servants had favourable wage adjustments.

He said it was unfair that while the country benefited from the revenue Petrotrin brought in, its workers got nothing.

He said he was not influenced by Christmas season, adding that they want a season for justice.

He said it was when fuel runs out and the gas pumps go dry that people will miss and appreciate the role of Petrotrin workers. Asked about the impact a strike would have on already low oil production, Roget said the OWTU wanted to see an increase in output and the workers must be motivated to do so.

On December 14, negotiations between the Petrotrin and the OWTU ended without agreement and was referred to the Ministry of Labour for conciliation.

Petrotrin officials said they are committed to participating fully in the process and are looking forward to working to return the company’s operations to a state of sustainability and profitability.