Massy shares climb to $52

Overall market activity resulted from trading in seven securities of which two advanced, five declined and none traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 107,398 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,567,701.18.

National Flour Mills Limited was the volume leader with 45,000 shares changing hands for a value of $112,364.30, followed by LJ Williams Limited B with a volume of 39,168 shares being traded for $25,850.88.

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited contributed 10,000 shares with a value of $1,269,000, while Trinidad Cement Limited added 9,644 shares valued at $41,037.00.

Massy Holdings Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $1 to end the day at $52.

Conversely, First Citizens Bank Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.37 to close at $34.55.

The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.