Debt threat from $1b bond

The recent floating of a $1 billion six year bond to finance recurrent expenditure signals that Government does not have a clear and well thought out debt management strategy, or even a broader strategy to engage in a healthy mix of financing options, economist Valmiki Arjoon told the T&T Guardian yesterday.

He is also concerned that the country has not been told how the new debt will be used. While in a broad sense the country has been told the bond receipts will be used for recurrent expenditure there is no clarification on what it will be used for or the anticipated financial returns.

Arjoon said the big question Minister of Finance Colm Imbert must answer is how the expected debt burden will stimulate industrial growth and economic transformation.

The bond issue was more than three times oversubscribed, which Arjoon said indicates that investors are “yearning for avenues that offer higher and more competitive returns.” However, he believes that “excess liquidity averaging at $4 billion in the financial system also accounted for this oversubscription.”

“Additional debt is being raised impulsively,” he said, adding that this may signal that the economy is under-performing and that Government has serious doubts they will be able to raise the budgeted revenue of $47 billion for this year.

“So they are seizing the opportunity to raise new financing via added debt,” he said.

The bond issue started at $500 million and was upsized to $1 billion. Arjoon said it is apparent from the upsize that debt can be raised from the local capital market with little difficulty. But he said such easy money can foster the infamous adverse selection and moral hazard issue, where there is less care with how finances are spent and the riskiness of some project. In the event of losses caused by risky decisions, he warned, Government “may be inclined to believe they can easily attain more money by raising additional debt to cover their losses.”

Arjoon speculated that Government might be taking advantage of the over subscription and raising more debt locally.

He said: “It is likely to be more expensive to borrow from the US in the coming year, given the recent hike and the upcoming additional hikes in the US interest rates.” For that reason, he said, the state might be “less eager to borrow from the US and could possibly be substituting some planned debt financing from the US market with additional local debt.”

The economist said Government needs to be mindful of “increasing the debt burden which will crowd-out future investments and savings, especially if the funds raised aren’t put to profitable use” and especially in a situation where the “debt burden is in excess of 60 per cent of GDP, and very little is being done to stimulate GDP growth.”

“If poor financial planning such as this continues, especially when monies raised are not used to stimulate productive activities and export diversification, growth will be sluggish and we will find ourselves in chronic financial turmoil,” he said.

Arjoon said raising debt in such a spontaneous manner will continue to damage the country’s financial reputation and erode investor confidence in the economy, taking T&T steps closer to another downgrade by credit ratings agencies.

Since the economy has declined by 4.5 per cent, Arjoon suggested less conventional financing approaches. He said Government has already signalled that it intends to raise finds through divestments of state assets such its 20 per cent shareholding in First Citizens Bank and the National Gas Company’s residual 51 per cent shareholding in T&T NGL Limited.

“It would be more prudent to engage in these methods and similar methods of equity financing, as they successfully raise money without increasing the debt burden,” he said.

Arjoon further advised that a small part of the sale be open to foreign investors to earn foreign exchange in the process.