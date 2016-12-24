Angostura drops $0.50 to $15

Police are investigating a murder which took place in East Port-of-Spain around 10 am today.
Overall market activity resulted from trading in seven securities of which none advanced, two declined and five traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 414,785 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,433,698.96. JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 353,350 shares changing hands for a value of $304,611.53, followed by Angostura Holdings Limited with a volume of 36,443 shares being traded for $546,651.89. Massy Holdings Limited contributed 9,199 shares with a value of $478,348, while National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited added 8,474 shares valued at $24,320.38.
Angostura Holdings Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.50 to close at $15.
The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.
