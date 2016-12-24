Angostura drops $0.50 to $15

Overall market activity resulted from trading in seven securities of which none advanced, two declined and five traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 414,785 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,433,698.96. JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 353,350 shares changing hands for a value of $304,611.53, followed by Angostura Holdings Limited with a volume of 36,443 shares being traded for $546,651.89. Massy Holdings Limited contributed 9,199 shares with a value of $478,348, while National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited added 8,474 shares valued at $24,320.38.

Angostura Holdings Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.50 to close at $15.

The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.