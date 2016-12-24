Former ECCB Governor dies

Former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Sir Dwight Venner passed away in St Lucia on Thursday night.

He served as Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, from December 1989 to November 2015. Prior to that he served in the position of Director of Finance and Planning in the St Lucian Government between November 1981 and November 1989.

Sir Dwight was an economist by training and was educated at the University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica where he obtained both a Bachelor of Science (BSc) and a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Economics. He served as a junior research fellow at the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of the West Indies and then as a lecturer in Economics from 1974 to 1981.

He is survived by his wife Lynda Arnolde Winville Venner nee St Rose and their seven children.