Changes at GraceKennedy coming in 2017

GraceKennedy CEO, Don Wehby has announced organisational changes which will take effect on January 1, 2017 and April 1, 2017.

Effective January 1, 2017 the following changes will occur in the Grace Foods division:

• Gilroy Graham, who is currently senior general manager for Grace Foods & Services (GFS) within GK Foods Jamaica, will take up the role of executive chairman of GraceKennedy (Belize) Limited. He will report to Ryan Mack, CEO of Grace Foods International, in his new role. Andrea Coy, CEO, GraceKennedy Foods – Jamaica (Domestic), will assume direct responsibility for GFS while continuing to

oversee the Global Category Management Unit (GCMU) and GK Foods Domestic.

• The GCMU has also been restructured with Angeline Gillings, chief category management officer assuming the overall responsibility of marketing for Grace Foods Jamaica. She will also continue to provide marketing support for Grace Foods USA in addition to other global brand management responsibilities.

• Danielle Longman, head of Planning & Strategy – International Business (GK Foods), will additionally assume oversight responsibility for GraceKennedy Ghana Limited and Grace Foods Latin America & Caribbean (GF LACA). In her new role she will continue to report to Ryan Mack who continues to have day to day responsibility for GK Foods (USA) LLC as well as oversight of GraceKennedy (Belize) Limited, GraceKennedy Ontario and GK Foods UK.

Effective April 1, 2017. Debra Dodd, chief audit executive, will be appointed to the role of divisional chief financial officer – GraceKennedy Foods. Debra’s appointment will take effect on April 1, 2017. Radcliffe Daley, senior audit manager, will act in the role of chief audit executive as of April 1, 2017.

A Strategy, Investment and Corporate Planning Unit headed by Steven Whittingham, chief investment Officer, GK Group and Managing Director of GK Capital Management Limited, will be established effective January 1, 2017. Members of the Strategy, Investment and Corporate Planning team will include Toni Spence, Manager - Corporate Planning & Strategy; Caryn Spencer, Manager - Business Intelligence and Tricia Martin – Head of Customer Loyalty and Engagement.

Effective January 1, 2017 the role of Grace Burnett, CEO GraceKennedy Financial Group Ltd. will be expanded to assume oversight for the GraceKennedy Money Services (GKMS) business which continues to be led by GKMS CEO, Michelle Allen.

GraceKennedy CEO, Don Wehby will continue in the role of chairman of the GraceKennedy Financial Group Board and chairman of GraceKennedy Money Services Caribbean, SRL, which is the joint venture entity with Western Union.

Following from the upcoming retirement of Karen Chin Quee Akin, chief corporate secretary and general counsel on March 31, 2017, senior legal counsel, Gail Moss-Solomon, will assume the role as of April 1, 2017.

Michael Ranglin, will continue as Executive Chairman of GraceKennedy Properties, while relinquishing his role as a core member of the GK Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2017, in order to intensify his focus on the construction of the new Corporate Headquarters, while maintaining his various property management responsibilities.