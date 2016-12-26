Govt saves $75m with new Microsoft deal

The new Microsoft Enterprise Agreement (MEA) signed by the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications (MPAC), IGOVTT and Microsoft provides public servants access to the Microsoft Office Suite of programmes at discounted prices.

The Home Use Programme under the agreement will allow for 9,388 public servants to acquire the office productivity suite at a discounted rate of US$9.99 as opposed to US$399.99 for personal use during the active enrollment period of three years. However, all public officers wishing to take advantage of this facility will have to pay for it out of their own pockets.

There was a formal ceremony to mark the signing of the MEA at the Ministry of Public Administration and Communication and according to Minister of Public Administration and Communication Maxie Cuffie the new agreement brings tremendous savings to Government as well.

The new MEA covers a three year period and secures about 20 per cent discount on the full range of Microsoft products and services over the life of the agreement. This means that regardless of any increases in Microsoft’s retail pricing, the discounted prices offered to the Ministry do not change over that three year period.

Cuffie said: “this price freeze facility is a source of significant national cost savings . . . the last three year Microsoft Enterprise Agreement cost US$40 or$272 million more than the current one. Those saving could fund the full development programme of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for a year.”

Under the Home Use Programme of the MEA, provision is made for public servants to increase their personal skill levels, and by extension that of their families who can use modern productivity technologies, while improving the levels of online security for the family. Government will also benefit from E-Learning/Online Training, at no cost, for 9,390 persons on applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint and 7,781 persons will, at no cost, be able to access E-Learning for systems like Windows Server, SQL Server, Sharepoint Server and other programmes.

Government workers can improve proficiency with the use of technology used in the workplace, and if desired can ready themselves for formal certificatio—this requires a payment for the exam process by a certifying authority, but worker saves on course cost.

Under the programme, 7,781 named users will also be able to install and use the Office software on five PCs or Macs, five tablets, and five smartphones for use on their devices, with the Government’s administrative approval and oversight. Cuffie said Government plans to fully leverage the major information communication technology developments that are unfolding globally to deliver effective, end to end public services.

The minister noted that “. . . our progress as a nation has been hampered by the legacy of paper based processes that permeate the public service. Progress on the legislative reform needed to digitize and virtualize these traditional frameworks, has been painfully slow.”

Noting that this is the world of the e-Generation, Cuffie said the public sector remains challenged in making meaningful progress towards infusing ICTs into improving public service delivery.

For him this is why the new Microsoft Enterprise Agreement (MEA) is important.

“During the life of the MEA, government ministries, departments and agencies will be able to access upgrades to the latest versions of Microsoft software and operating systems without additional government expenditure. This ensures that value for past expenditure on license acquisition is realized,” he said.

The new MEA has been described by Cuffie as one of the most critical and challenging since the inaugural Government enterprise wide use of the Microsoft suite of products and services began in 1999.

According to the minister, instead the Cabinet approved negotiation team focused on eliminating waste, corruption and software license mismanagement. The negotiation, he emphasized, focused on ensuring value for money and will result in annual cost savings of US$3.7 or $25 million a year over the life of the new agreement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Public Sector Director at Microsoft (Trinidad), Edison Stephen said his company is committed to delivering value to Government by providing solutions that are secure, transparent, compliant and private. He said Microsoft’s goal is to enhance the experience of citizens and further the Government’s E-Government’s thrust.