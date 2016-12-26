Penal/Debe Park tenants get leases

Tenants of the Penal/Debe Industrial Park who were given letters of offer in 2010 and 2011, collected there 30-year leases from Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon on Wednesday.

Fnalisation of the lease agreements follow a commitment made by the minister to the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce in early December. At that time, Gopee-Scoon told the business community was conscious of the need for land to facilitate the expansion of businesses.

Speaking to the tenants during a brief ceremony, Gopee-Scoon said: “Government is on a path to growth and diversification of the economy through creating economic spaces for businesses to grow.”

She said the Trade Ministry and its state agencies, such as e TecK Ltd and in particular exporTT Ltd, will provide assistance in preparing companies to become competitive and export ready.

Imtiaz Ahamad, chairman of e TecK, saidover the last year, the agency has been developing economic spaces in the south region. He said the handover of leases for the Penal/ Debe Industrial Park, “indicates our commitment to transforming and diversifying the economy.”

The park will accommodate businesses such as processing and packaging of food items, manufacture of wooden furniture, blending of chemicals for the food industry, manufacture of wheel barrows and roof bolts and an auto electrical repair shop.