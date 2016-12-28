Cellular Planet is bmobile’s Top Flagship Dealer 2016

bmobile paid special tribute to their most accomplished retail partners for over the past 12 months when they hosted the annual Mobile Dealer Awards at VAS Lounge, Rust Street, St Clair.

Hosted by the country’s latest parang sensation, Rome, the gala affair saw the mobile retail sector’s most reputable businessmen and women come together in recognition of their tremendous performance throughout the preceding year.

14 awards were presented on the night and topping the field of nominees and capturing the coveted 2016 Flagship Dealer of the Year title was none other than Cellular Planet. Owner Gevan Sankersingh walked away with the coveted trophy and the special prize of a weekend stay for two at the luxurious Magdalena Grand Beach Resort in Tobago. They successfully held off eventual runners-up Cell Serve, third place finishers, Cell 4 Less, and R. Khan Trading to claim top honours. Their awards were presented by TSTT’s Chief Commercial Officer, Miguel Garcia.

In the Medium category, Rale Marketing emerged victors as they beat to the line second placed nominees The Distribution Company and third ranked Cell Plus. Their accolades were distributed by bmobile’s Senior Manager of Planning Analytics and Credit Management, Kedelle Greaves.

And in the Small Division, Nova Quantum hoisted the trophy ahead of Galitia, Zee Cellular and VK Marketing respectively. Presenting the top-three with their awards was Senior Manager for New technology and Innovation, Nigel Forde.

Meanwhile, Charrans Brothers copped the title for Most Improved Dealer of 2016 while Hello Communications’ and Secure Mobile Limited’s creditable performance earned them second and third respectively. Senior Manager of Mobile Marketing, Lorraine Steele, did the honours of presenting to the winners of this category. Other title-holders on the night were Secure Mobile Limited (Top Bill Payment Collection) and Cellular Planet (Top Up More Magic Reseller) once more.

Prior to the start of the event, Garcia expressed pleasure with bmobile’s recent rebranding and showered praise of some of the companies’ freshest initiatives yet to be released.

“Being new here to the group, we’ve worked with many dealers and partners from around the world,” he said. “One of the things is that we are very excited about the brand and its strengths. We are going to prioritise on becoming more profitable to the world. There are several new developments we are also working on so look out for those as we continue working together.”

Following the award ceremony, Rome ensured guests were well entertained with the introduction of an upbeat set from local soca entertainer, Erphaan Alves. As is customary, delicious traditional ‘Trini’ Christmas foods such as pastelles and ham were on the menu and the well-stocked bar overflowed with drinks as guests danced the night away to sweet parang and soca music courtesy the only local full-service communications solutions provider, bmobile – Life Is On.