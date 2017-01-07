NGL down by $0.49 to $20.50

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which two advanced, four declined and five traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 213,812 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,221,312.99. T&T NGL Limited was the volume leader with 107,200 shares changing hands for a value of $2,197,600, followed by National Flour Mills Limited with a volume of 54,495 shares being traded for $130,788.

JMMB Group Limited contributed 23,075 shares with a value of $21,229, while Republic Financial Holdings Limited added 15,472 shares valued at $1,677,630.39.

Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $2.05. Conversely, T&T NGL Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.49 to close at $20.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 8,706 shares valued at $196,826.60. It declined by $0.18 to end at $22.61.