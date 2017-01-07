Petrotrin President Fitzroy Harewood this morning walked into the Ministry of Labour office at the Waterfront Complex for the meeting with the Minister and officials of the Oilfield Workers' Trade...
NGL down by $0.49 to $20.50
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which two advanced, four declined and five traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 213,812 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,221,312.99. T&T NGL Limited was the volume leader with 107,200 shares changing hands for a value of $2,197,600, followed by National Flour Mills Limited with a volume of 54,495 shares being traded for $130,788.
JMMB Group Limited contributed 23,075 shares with a value of $21,229, while Republic Financial Holdings Limited added 15,472 shares valued at $1,677,630.39.
Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $2.05. Conversely, T&T NGL Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.49 to close at $20.50.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 8,706 shares valued at $196,826.60. It declined by $0.18 to end at $22.61.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online