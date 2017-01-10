Digicel Play gifts 50,000th customer

Patricia C Phillip, of East Port-of-Spain, is getting one year free Digicel Play Big service as a token of appreciation for being the 50,000th customer to sign on for the service. She also received a Samsung Note 4 handset as well as six months free mobile service from the communications provider.

Phillip was surprised her at her home by Digicel Play CEO Garvin Medera, head of communications Penny Gomez and marketing manager Stephen Hamel Smith.

Digicel Play launched its service just over one year ago on January 08.