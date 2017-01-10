TCL shares up by $0.09

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which five advanced, five declined and four traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 218,172 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,806,676.63. Trinidad Cement Limited was the volume leader with 121,560 shares changing hands for a value of $551,784.60, followed by Scotiabank T&T Limited with a volume of 26,839 shares being traded for $1,577,328.03. FirstCaribbean International Bank Limited contributed 25,716 shares with a value of $218,586, while The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited added 18,510 shares valued at $2,350,770.

Trinidad Cement Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.09 to end the day at $4.54. Conversely, ANSA McAL Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.25 to close at $66.25.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 7,025 shares valued at $158,765. It declined by $0.01 to end at $22.60.