TGU repays Govt in full

Union Estate Electricity Generation Company Limited, the 100 per cent owner of power generation company Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU), said it has repaid in full all monies advanced to it by the Government for contruction of the La Brea-based power facility.

In a release yesterday, chairman David D’Andrade said TGU had utilised a series of short-term loans to repay its full financial obligations to the Government.

“TGU has repaid its ultimate shareholder, GoRTT, all the advances incurred as debt for the construction of the power facility totaling US$554 million or $3.8 billion Trinidad and Tobago dollars via a series of short-term loan facilities,” he said.

TGU sourced the short-term secured loan facilities from First Citizens Bank and Credit Suisse to meet its repayment obligations.

“During the last year, TGU secured several short-term loans, some in record-breaking time, to meet the repayment of GoRTT’s advances, as requested. The company accessed a $960 million or US$150 million short-term secured loan facility from First Citizens Bank, following which TGU then accessed a US$150 million or $960 million short-term secured loan facility from Credit Suisse Bank, which was subsequently followed by a US$600 million or approximately $4 billion short-term secured loan facility to retire the previous two short-term secured loan facilities and complete the repayment of GoRTT’s advances in the time required.”

D’Andrade said for 2016, the company would pay an interim dividend in excess of $100 million to the Government.

TGU has to date, paid Government approximately US$222 million in dividends.

The TGU power plant, which was opened in 2013, generates 720 megawatts of electricity, 93 per cent of which goes to T&TEC via a power purchase agreement (PPA).

With its repayment obligations removed, D’Andrade said the company can begin to explore further initiatives for growth and expansion

“The company now has expanded opportunities for continued contributions to GDP and GoRTT’s revenues without any further injections of capital (advances) from the GoRTT. The company can now invest in operations and maintenance and IPP (independant power provider) capital expansion initiatives which can generate (or retain at home) foreign exchange as it creates additional high valued jobs for nationals of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.