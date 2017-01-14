Volume leader GHL up by $0.10

Overall market activity resulted from trading in six securities of which two advanced, one declined and three traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 166,284 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,022,718.22. Guardian Holdings Limited was the volume leader with 141,279 shares changing hands for a value of $1,836,627, followed by Trinidad Cement Limited with a volume of 18,000 shares being traded for $91,800. Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited contributed 2,949 shares with a value of $6,192.90, while First Citizens Bank Limited added 2,056 shares valued at $71,898.32.

Guardian Holdings Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.10 to end the day at $13. Conversely, Clico Investment Fund suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.01 to end the day at $22.59.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 435 shares valued at $9,826.65.