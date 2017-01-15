Tobago hoteliers: We’re not afraid of Sandals

Stop bad talking Tobago and get the tourism industry going so that it can prove its economic value to the country at a time of declining oil and gas revenues.

That’s the call from the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) in response to criticisms about the industry.

“International arrivals a massive 80 per cent down on 2007 figures, and we have an industry in Tobago that is barely surviving, a direct result of a lack of destination marketing and reduced airlift,” the THTA said.

According to the group, improvements it said are “slowly being made.”

Members of the THTA said they are not concerned about the proposed Sandals Resort, which will be “a good addition” but cannot be viewed as a replacement for the established tourism industry.

“Investors into the Tobago tourism sector have had to fight every day for the last ten years to survive in the face of declining marketing and promotion,” they said.

The THTA said Sandals can be a major contributor to the economy of Tobago through employment, tax revenue, business opportunities, as well as its purchase of more than 70 per cent of goods and services from Trinidad, plus attracting significant foreign exchange.

However, the local tourism industry “must be given a chance to prove itself and prove its economic value to the country, especially in light of the loss of oil/gas revenue which had created a burning need for diversification into other export industries.”

The group pointed out that at the World Travel Market last November, tour operators had complained that over the past 12 months little to no Tobago destination marketing had been done and while money was spent, it had been wasted.

The THTA gave as an example the BA Legends promotion which came with a heavy price tag but had resulted in no tangible benefit .

“Without true and meaningful collaboration with private sector stakeholders on all marketing initiatives, money will continue to be badly spent,” the group said.

According to the THTA, Tobago’s tourism sector urgently needs the following:

• Adequate levels of destination marketing,

• Negotiation of non-stop international flights to Tobago,

• Creation of an environment that fosters investment and re-investment.

• Stop bad-talking the island.

The group said Tripadvisor, the world’s largest, independent review site, has stated that Tobago performs better in all areas than the regional average in terms of cleanliness, location, room quality, sleep quality, service and value.