JMMB launches new trading platform

ANDRE WORRELL

JMMB Investments T&T has launched a new trading platform, JMMB Interactive, designed to help investors build portfolios by providing them with access to global securities in markets in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia and the Far East.

The company has partnered with global brokerage house Interactive Brokers to offer a suite of international brokerage services, including trading access, margin access and wealth management services.

Speaking at a rooftop cocktail reception held at the company’s Tragarete Road office to launch the new service, JMMB Investments CEO Ronald Carter said the platform was designed to cater to the varying needs of clients interested in making global investments.

“We have clients that simply want to invest on their own and the platform is aptly suited for that,” he said.

“We also have clients who want advice and guidance about making investment decisions and the interactive trading desk allows us to cater to the needs of these clients. We will assist them in finding the best assets based on their respective investment goals and objectives.”

Carter said for clients seeking access to US dollars, the partnership with Interactive Brokers allows for ease of trading in that currency.

“Interactive’s bank is a New York bank, so to the extent that a client has securities, we offer a margin lending facility for clients that meet the criteria which allows them to augment any US dollar needs as well as to invest those funds back in if they so choose,” he said.