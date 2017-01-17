Minister probes legality as Uber launches

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and his legal team are reportedly looking into the legality of Uber, the worldwide online transportation network which officially launched in T&T at 11 am yesterday.

Last night, a release issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport stated that while the service is known internationally, local authorities have expressed concerns over the legality of its operations within our jurisdiction.

A major concern the Ministry expressed was whether privately owned vehicles would be used for hire.

The release stated that the Ministry will seek legal advice to determine if the service can continue to operate within T&T’s legislative framework.

The service, headquartered in the United States, allows users to get transportation using an app.

Soca superstar Machel Montano was the first the use the service in T&T. Starting with a base fare of $20, the rates for the Uber service are $1.20 a minute, a per kilometre fee of $1.40 and a booking fee of $2.50.

The service was tested yesterday by CNC3 reporter Akash Samaroo, who used the service to travel from Port-of-Spain to Gonzales and back.

He said after he made his request for transportation via the app, he was informed of the nearby drivers and after choosing was sent a photo of the driver, along with his first name and the model and license plate number of the vehicle. Samaroo said the trip cost him $24.

Users must be located in either Port-of-Spain or San Fernando to use the service.

To sign up with Uber, drivers must provide a certificate of good character and undergo a psychometric test.

According to information on the Uber website, the service is covered by third-party and passenger liability, with passenger accident coverage for medical expenses, accidental death and disability.

“This coverage commences from the moment a passenger enters the vehicle until the last passenger exits the vehicle,” the company said.