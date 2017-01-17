Panicked after a gunman shot his teenaged brother and then fired at him, a horrified Nathaniel Roberts saw a ray of hope when a marked police car came up towards them on a dark empty street in San...
TCL shares enjoy largest gain
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which three advanced, two declined and eight traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 279,730 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $3,144,349.41. Guardian Holdings Limited was the volume leader with 212,389 shares changing hands for a value of $2,761,058.50, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited with a volume of 20,952 shares being traded for $169,707.57.
Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited contributed 18,051 shares with a value of $37,907.10, while National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited added 10,000 shares valued at $31,200.
Trinidad Cement Limited enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $5.14. Conversely, Massy Holdings Limited suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.49 to close at $51.50.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 8,000 shares valued at $180,800. It advanced by $0.01 to end at $22.60.
