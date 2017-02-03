The mother of a nine-year-old boy who underwent emergency surgery yesterday to repair the shattered bones in his right elbow, after being beaten by a bully in school, said someone has to pay for...
You are here
Take advantage of EPA
The current economic downturn is not the first that T&T has been through and the country has the capacity to come out of this economic depression, said Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.
“We are all cognisant of the challenges that the country is currently experiencing due to the fall in commodity prices and oil and gas production levels. However, this is not the first time that we as a country have faced this. However, it is all cyclical. Perhaps prices may never ever return to their previous levels. The true mettle of a people is determined by the strategies we choose to overcome these challenges,” she said.
Gopee-Scoon spoke on Tuesday at a seminar on the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) at the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Westmoorings. In 2008 Cariforum, which comprises the 15 Caribbean Community states, along with the Dominican Republic, signed an EPA with the European Union, promoting enhanced levels of trade in goods and services between the two groups of countries.
She said the EPA with its embedded commitments to trade in services will serve as one of the primary vehicles to facilitate T&T’s diversification thrust.
“The agreement speaks to the promotion of trade in services, in sectors pertaining to maritime services, creative industries, tourism and financial services, which are a few of the focal areas that the Government has earmarked for further development and diversification.”
She said T&T has provisionally applied the CARIFORUM-EU Economic Partnership Agreement since December 29, 2008.
“One of the main objectives of the Agreement is to encourage exports of non-energy goods to the EU market. The agreement allows domestic manufacturers to import raw materials and intermediate products at reduced duties, which were previously dutiable from the EU. Thus manufacturers have the assurance that they can obtain their raw materials without delay and at a competitive cost without the imposition of high customs duties,” she said.
Trade benefits
She said the Ministry of Trade is tasked with co-ordinating the implementation and encouraging the utilisation of the EPA.
One such activity was the partnering with the Cariforum Secretariat in 2016 to provide training for domestic stakeholders in specific areas of the EPA such as public procurement, competition, and customs and trade facilitation. The event attracted over 70 private sector stakeholders and public officials.
She also said that the Ministry of Trade through its state agency exporTT executed the Fit For Europe project in December 2016, which was funded through the 10th European Development Fund (EDF).
The project prepared 26 companies in sectors such as food and beverages, fashion and entertainment and ICT to embark on trade missions to the UK, France and the Netherlands and local representatives were able to engage in one-on-one meetings with potential buyers, broker deals and learn first hand about the procedures and processes in doing business in the EU.
T&T Chamber
Gabriel Faria, CEO of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, who also spoke at the forum, said it is critical that local businesses take advantage of business opportunities that present themselves as a result of the EPA.
He also said there is a large Caribbean diaspora in the EU that local businesses can supply and called on all businesses to take all the opportunities the EPA presents.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online