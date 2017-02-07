Modernise industrial relations legislation

A high-level local private sector grouping yesterday called for the modernisation of the Industrial Relations Act (IRA). They say the current legislation is outdated as it was drafted and brought to Parliament in 1972.

Calling themselves the Joint Chamber Group, the heads of the Energy Chamber, the T&T Manufacturers Association, CEO of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, CEO of American Chamber of Commerce as well as chair of Aegis Business Solutions held a news conference after meeting with the members of their respective organisations.

Their collective position is that the IRA needs to be updated to be relevant for the 21st century.

Asked whether the group had met with anyone to discuss their concerns about the Act, Amcham’s Nirad Tewarie said they had met with the former administration as well as AmCham had engaged President of the Industrial Court, Deborah Thomas-Felix at an event that chamber hosted two weeks ago.

Asked whether the joint business chambers were against the collective bargaining process or trade unionism, they all agreed that they have consistently recognised the important role of trade unions and that trade unions were a valued partner in the day-to-day running of their business.

The leaders also denied that local companies are using the country’s economic downturn as an excuse to retrench workers.

Energy Chamber president Thackwray Driver said the statistics within the energy sector speak for itself and justify retrenchment by the companies that have seen their revenues and profits decline sharply. CEO of T&T Manufacturers’ Association Ramesh Ramdeen said his members would not lay off workers without having proper justification.

The news conference was held at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business at Mt Hope.

Substantiating his point, Driver said the companies that provide services to the energy companies within the sector, have experienced a 30 per cent decline in prices. He added that there is a decline in the economy and it cannot be business as usual.

“The economy has undergone a major shock. Our gas production is down 24 per cent since 2010. The country is in a very difficult position and if we do not recognise that, we would not be looking at the reality of our economy. There would be structural transformation happening to our companies in that environment and it is inevitable.”

Ramdeen said no manufacturer would lay off any worker “unnecessarily.”

Rather, he said, manufacturers value their workers. He added that no manufacturer had ever announced that “they are going to prioritise” the retrenchment of any worker.

“I haven’t heard of any manufacturer closing their operations and sending home people at this point in time. They are working with the labourers. They are working with the unions to ensure that they create a sustainable environment so that all parties can come out of this economic downturn in the best possible way.”