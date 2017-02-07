TTNGL jumps $0.53

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which six advanced, five declined and three traded firm.

JMMB Goup was the volume leader with 786,922 shares changing hands for a value of $944,813.61.

Sagicor Financial Corporation contributed 25,124 shares with a value of $230,092.11, while TTNGL added 17,716 shares valued at $397,981.50.

TTNGL enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.53 to end the day at $22.46. Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $1.24 to close at $106.74.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 6,480 shares valued at $145,994.40. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.02 to end at $22.53.

The second tier market did not witness any activity.