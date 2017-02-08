You are here

ANSA McAL adds $0.61

Published: 
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 10 securities of which four advanced, two declined and four traded firm.

GraceKennedy was the volume leader with 107,120 shares changing hands for a value of $283,868.00, followed by Guardian Holdings Ltd with a volume of 52,069 shares being traded for $759,849.04.

Scotiabank Investments Jamaica Ltd contributed 15,525 shares with a value of $34,310.25, while Sagicor Financial Corporation added 10,094 shares valued at $92,057.28.

ANSA McAL enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.61 to end the day at $66.45.

Conversely, Scotiabank T&T suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.05 to close at $58.70.

The mutual fund market did not record any activity. The second tier market did not witness any activity.

