ANSA McAL adds $0.61

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 10 securities of which four advanced, two declined and four traded firm.

GraceKennedy was the volume leader with 107,120 shares changing hands for a value of $283,868.00, followed by Guardian Holdings Ltd with a volume of 52,069 shares being traded for $759,849.04.

Scotiabank Investments Jamaica Ltd contributed 15,525 shares with a value of $34,310.25, while Sagicor Financial Corporation added 10,094 shares valued at $92,057.28.

ANSA McAL enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.61 to end the day at $66.45.

Conversely, Scotiabank T&T suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.05 to close at $58.70.

The mutual fund market did not record any activity. The second tier market did not witness any activity.