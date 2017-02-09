First Citizens falls by $0.50

Overall market activity resulted from trading in seven securities of which four advanced, two declined and one traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 97,991 shares crossing the floor of the exchange valued at $1,068,773.05. The Composite Index advanced by 0.07 points (0.01 per cent) to close at 1,230.55, while the All T&T Index declined by 1.52 points (0.08%) to close at 1,824.23.

JMMB Group was the volume leader with 45,434 shares changing hands for a value of $56,792.50, followed by Guardian Holdings Ltd with a volume of 22,086 shares being traded for $325,032.20. First Citizens Bank contributed 16,946 shares with a value of $542,272.10, while Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd added 11,000 shares valued at $24,310.

Guardian Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.13 to end the day at $14.72. Conversely, First Citizens Bank suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.50 to close at $32.00.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 54,673 shares valued at $1,230,291.94. Clico Investment Fund declined by $0.03 to end at $22.50.

The second tier market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings remained at $14.49.