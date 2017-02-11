Angostura adds $0.25

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 15 securities of which six advanced, four declined and five traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 134,084 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $747,072.98.

Scotia Investment Jamaica Ltd was the volume leader with 67,000 shares changing hands for a value of $148,070, followed by GraceKennedy Ltd with a volume of 30,000 shares being traded for $78,900. Angostura Holdings Ltd contributed 20,394 shares with a value of $305,910, while Trinidad Cement Ltd added 4,454 shares valued at $18,527.14.

Angostura Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day's largest gain, increasing $0.25 to end the day at $15. Conversely, One Caribbean Media suffered the day's greatest loss, falling $0.40 to close at $19.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 237,147 shares valued at $5,338,261.69. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.01 to end at $22.51.

The second tier market did not witness any activity.