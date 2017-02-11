CPO to meet soon on ADB salary demands

The Human Resource Advisory Committee (HRAC) will be meeting soon to discuss ongoing protests by workers of the Agricultural Development Bank.

The workers, who staged several days of protests earlier this week, have been surviving on 2010 salaries after the ADB failed to close off on two outstanding negotiating period 2011-2013 and 2014- 2016.

Corporate Communications manager at the Office of the Chief Personnel Office Richard Hayde in an email yesterday said discussions will be held soon about the workers’ plight.

Saying the ADB is an entity which falls within the purview of HRAC, Hayde explained that HRAC is a sub-committee of Cabinet responsible for the provision of guidelines on negotiations to public sector entities within its purview.

“The decisions of the Committee are issued in the form of guidelines to the line Ministries for onward transmission to the relevant entities. It is expected that the matters related to the ADB will be deliberated upon at the next scheduled meeting of the Committee,” Hayde said.

He could not say when this meeting will be held.

Earlier this week, ADB employees said the high cost of living was making life miserable for many of them.

Brooke Marcelle said some of the workers earn as little as $3,900 monthly.

Another worker Amy Pancham said, “It is very unfair that the rest of the country is living high and dry and we cannot even find money to buy proper food and clothes for our children.”

She added, “Taxi fares are increasing and the price of fuel has increased. Some of us cannot afford to put fuel in our cars. We have to travel to work because it is cheaper. Our school fees have increased and food prices have increased but our salaries remain the same.”

Chairman of the Public Services Association ADB section Avinash Maharaj said there were two outstanding periods of negotiations which have not yet been finalised by the ADB’s management committee.

“We negotiated for 14 per cent for the period 2011 to 2013 and then we still have not started to negotiate for the period 2014-2016,” Maharaj explained.

He said in July 2015, the ADB’s management committee informed the PSA that the Inter-ministerial Committee had to approve the salary increase but after the government changed, the new Inter-ministerial Committee did not meet until a year later. He said the PSA was still awaiting a meeting.