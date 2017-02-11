OWTU submits list of disputed items

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) and YARA (Trinidad) Limited are no closer to settling the ongoing wage dispute as the Ministry of Labour is yet to set a date for conciliatory talks.

In the meantime, workers are continuing to stage early morning protests with the hope that the Norweigan company will grant a ten per cent wage increase. The company which owns three ammonia plants at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate, has offered a two per cent salary increase for 2016-2019.

Predicting a possible glut in the ammonia market soon, OWTU officials said YARA executives are claiming the company cannot afford to pay a 10 per cent wage increase because of impending increases in transportation costs.

In an email sent to the Labour Ministry yesterday, OWTU officials outlined a list of items which are still in dispute.

These included uncertified sickleave, compassionate leave, improvements to maternity leave, less overtime hours and hiring of an adequate workforce comprising of 250 workers. The OWTU also called for fewer managers to be hired.

“We are also asking for a seven hour work day as exists in European companies. We want improvements to the severance formula which has not been touched in decades. We also ask that contractors be paid as permanent workers so they too can enjoy the benefits deserving of their position,” an official of the OWTU said.

Some minor cost items including a $5 increase in meal time subsistence for overtime work and an increase of $1.50 for continuous shift work, are also on the agenda for discussion.

The OWTU is also asking for an $8 per hour increasefor plant operators who interface with hazardous sulphuric acid on a daily basis for a mere 22 per hour.

President of YARA Richard De La Bastide was not in office yesterday and his secretary directed questions to manager of Human Resources Ian Ashman. However, he was engaged in a meeting. A list of questions was sent to Industrial Relations officer Garth Wayne Christopher who acknowledged receipt of the email.