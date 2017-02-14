NCBJ adds $0.40

Overall market activity resulted from trading in nine securities of which six advanced, one declined and two traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 41,128 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $800,553.46. First Citizens Bank was the volume leader with 16,577 shares changing hands for a value of $538,752.50, followed by NCB Jamaica with a volume of 5,500 shares being traded for $22,000. Guardian Holdings Ltd contributed 5,210 shares with a value of $78,671.00, while Sagicor Financial Corporation added 5,069 shares valued at $47,141.70.

NCB Jamaica enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.40 to end the day at $4.00. Conversely, One Caribbean Media suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.01 to end the day at $19.49.

The mutual fund market did not record any activity.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity.