Hilaire: Competition driving bank fees, rates

Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire says the existing bank fees and interest rates on consumer loans are determined by competition in T&T. He said interest rates on deposits and on loans have decreased internationally and to some extent in T&T.

Hilaire was responding to questions from members of the Joint Select Committee at a conference room in the Parliament at the International Waterfront Centre in Port-of-Spain, yesterday.

Explaining the rationale behind local banks charging different monthly service fees, Hilaire said there is competition in relation to the cost of providing the services.

“Clearly in a situation where interest rates have gone down to rock bottom and they try to maintain some profitability, then they would use other avenues. We don’t have the capacity to discuss these issues, to look at them. We don’t have the power to regulate these things.”

Urging the population to regularly browse the Central Bank of T&T’s website, the governor said: “This is where we think it is important for consumers to know exactly what is happening so they can make informed decisions and could adjust their behaviour. They could complain. They could lobby. They could move their accounts. They could do anything.”

He said there has been a downward trend in interest rates with respect to mortgage loans internationally, adding that consumer loans have stayed relatively flat but credit card rates were high.

Responding to questions from JSC member, Opposition MP Prakash Ramadhar, the Central Bank Governor said: “We have noticed a slight movement downwards in recent time. There has been a lot of competition and you would see it in the mortgage market, a tapering of the increases of interest rates on loans.”

Hilaire said he wrote to the banks last year to find out what were they doing about interest rates for citizens.

He said he was informed that the banks have been reducing fees for the elderly and young people.

Hilaire said the Central Bank has been meeting directly with the commercial banks and some five meetings were held last year to address matters of interest.

He said those meetings have been taking place since 2011.

“It is important to have lobby groups and consumer power and strength so that these issues can come to the fore, Hilaire said, adding that even if the Central Bank does not have the legislative authority to address bank fees, public pressure “could facilitate our dialogue with the bank short of having legislation or something that empowers us to do that.”

Asked what was the Central Bank doing to ensure that delinquent homeowners do not lose their homes, Hilaire said: “We know we have a situation where the credit quality could be compromised to some extent because of the macro-economic situation. It is no secret but we do have to strike a balance because although we want to make sure that people do not lose their homes, at the same time we want to make sure that credit quality does not slip unduly. It is a delicate balance.”

Another committee member, Housing Minister Randall Mitchell said: “Many (citizens) out there are of the view, including me, that these commercial banks are really an oligopoly and they go about their business with concerted practices and they are really anti competitive.”

He said there was a general “barrier to shopping around by going to another bank to open an account.”