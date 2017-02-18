No need for CLF agreement—shareholder

There’s no need for an extension of the CL Financial (CLF)shareholders’ agreement with Government since shareholders have presented Government with a plan to get back their companies and settle the debt to the government from bailing out, says Dalco spokesman Carlton Reis.

Dalco represents CLF majority shareholder Lawrence Duprey, according to Reis.

Duprey was the centre of some attention at last weekend’s Panorama semi-finals in the Queen’s Park Savannah. Duprey has been coming to T&T more frequently since last October—including a prolonged stay since Christmas—after the repayment plan was presented to government.

He has been meeting company officials. His visits since last year were the first in seven years since the January 2009 collapse of the insurance giant, which Government had to bail out.

Yesterday, Reis said Duprey is home for good, “and he will be staying to ensure shareholders get back the companies. He won’t be involved in management, merely in an advisory capacity.”

Reis was asked on Tuesday about the shareholders’ agreement following Monday’s Parliament session at which Prime Minister Keith Rowley was asked why there had been no renewal of the June 2009 agreement between CL Financial shareholders and Government, which had expired since last August, after being extended on more than a dozen occasions.

Rowley said there had been no agreement on the way forward. He said teams require talks before extension of the agreement and while talks are ongoing, the other parties have advanced a “variety” of positions.

Contacted subsequently on what the “variety” of positions entailed, Reis said there was one plan presented by shareholders and there no need for an extension of the agreement since shareholders last October had presented that plan to get back the company and they are now waiting on a response from the government.

Reis said the plan also involves CL Financial “putting money in government’s hands and we also aim on to kick-start the economy.”

The plan is now with the Finance Ministry.

“So it makes no sense extending the agreement since we’re in a position to pay back the Government and need to resume control of our companies - they belong to us. Clico is solvent and it’s time to hand back the companies.”

Reis said he believed Price Waterhouse and Government had been meeting since last year to finalise figures on the matter.

Government’s last estimate of the bailout debt in Parliament statements was $23 billion. In 2016, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said he aimed to resolve the issue for all concerned.

Reis said shareholders had agreed to dispose of certain assets to pay off government in their targeted 150 day time frame.

While shareholders want to retain control of core CL Financial companies—including Angostura, Colfire, Clico, CL Marine, Home Construction and the malls, they are willing to give up bonds in statutory funds and dispose of the group’s properties.

Reis said that included lands in Arima and the Buccoo estate in Tobago that government wants to obtain for the Sandals development. He said shareholders are also open to disposing of lands the Government wants for HDC housing development. Some of this includes Home Construction projects in the east and south that already have plans and approvals for housing.

Reis added: “We have the expertise to go forward. We’ve also learned from our past lessons. We have the financing to start-up using natural resources. Considering the issues of the availability of US currently, we’re also pivoted some projections regarding South American markets at this point.”

Finance Minister Colm Imbert had no comment on the status of the issue.