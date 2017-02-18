Republic sheds $1.99

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which four advanced, two declined and six traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 88,808 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,260,008.21.

Sagicor Financial Corporation was the volume leader with 31,795 shares changing hands for a value of $295,693.50, followed by Angostura Holdings Ltd with a volume of 20,948 shares being traded for $314,220. Trinidad Cement Ltd contributed 16,000 shares with a value of $70,400, while Massy Holdings Ltd added 5,844 shares valued at $309,732.

Trinidad Cement Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.23 to end the day at $4.40. Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $1.99 to close at $104.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 106,440 shares valued at $2,395,964.40. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.01 to end at $22.51.

The second tier market did not witness any activity. MORA VEN HOLDINGS LIMITED remained at $14.49.