Filmmaker Byron Camacho’s upcoming workshop on writing and directing short films is aimed toward adults who want to study the fundamentals of screenwriting and directing but have no background in...
You are here
GHL up by $0.50
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which five advanced, four declined and seven traded firm.
Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 1,180,833 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $3,282,609.83.
JMMB Group was the volume leader with 838,419 shares changing hands for a value of $1,019,342.64, followed by Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd with a volume of 103,650 shares being traded for $226,993.50. National Commercial Bank contributed 101,500 shares with a value of $403,000, while GraceKennedy Ltd added 70,100 shares valued at $184,363.
Guardian Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.50 to end the day at $16.50. Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.75 to close at $103.25.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 11,575 shares valued at $260,610.17. Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.51.
The second tier market did not witness any activity.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online