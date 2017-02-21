GHL up by $0.50

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which five advanced, four declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 1,180,833 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $3,282,609.83.

JMMB Group was the volume leader with 838,419 shares changing hands for a value of $1,019,342.64, followed by Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd with a volume of 103,650 shares being traded for $226,993.50. National Commercial Bank contributed 101,500 shares with a value of $403,000, while GraceKennedy Ltd added 70,100 shares valued at $184,363.

Guardian Holdings Ltd enjoyed the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.50 to end the day at $16.50. Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd suffered the day’s greatest loss, falling $0.75 to close at $103.25.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 11,575 shares valued at $260,610.17. Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.51.

The second tier market did not witness any activity.