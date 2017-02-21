Look to foreign markets

Despite the economic recession, T&T companies can survive by looking to foreign markets, says Andrew Ramroop, owner of the elite British tailoring firm, Maurice Sedwell.

“It is important that business people persevere in whatever they are working on. Although the country is in a recession, it does not mean that your business will be in a recession. This is a huge opportunity for people to expand their businesses even though the country is in a so-called recession. How they can do that is by looking at market places abroad out of T&T,” he said.

Ramroop spoke yesterday at Scotiabank’s Insight Series at the Teaching and Learning Complex, University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

Maurice Sedwell is a prominent tailoring shop on London’s famous Savile Row which produces luxury suits for famous people ranging from the former British Prime Minister to wealthy businesspeople to Hollywood stars.

The average suit that he tailors costs £10,000.

The Trinidad-born Ramroop, who moved to London in the early 1970s and bought Maurice Sedwell in the late 1980s, said not long after the acquisition there was a deep recession when unemployment doubled and many businesses went under.

“There was a depression in the British economy during this time and this is when I expanded and developed my business. How I did it was by looking for markets and customers abroad. At that time only one or two per cent of my business was the international market. Today the international market accounts for 70 per cent of our business in 60 countries. I just did not want to tailor for people in London but for customers globally,” he said.

Ramroop said last year he did a proposal for the T&T’s Ministry of Trade but so far he has not received any feedback from them.

“I sent a pretty comprehensive proposal to them and I am afraid that I have not had the courtesy of a response as yet. I had sent it July last year and it was they who asked for the proposal. It was a proposal to develop the fashion industry in T&T. No one seems to want to have a conversation but I am interested,” he said.

He said he has developed his own programme to sell T&T as the region’s center for fashion.

“In November this year, I have a project I am funding where I am going to promote T&T as the centre for excellence in the field of fashion. I have fashion designers from throughout the Caribbean and they will be showing their collection here in Tobago. If the Government does not support it, I will do it with my own money,” he said.