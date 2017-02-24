ANSA McAL supports Cuba cultural exchange

ANSA McAL has provided support to the Cuba - Trinidad and Tobago Cultural Exchange Initiative with Success Laventille Secondary School.

The Cuba - Trinidad and Tobago Cultural Exchange project originated in 2016 when Success Laventille Secondary School, through its Success Stars Pan Sounds, accepted an invitation from the Government of Cuba through the Cuban Institute of Music to perform in several musical workshops throughout Cuba.

This visit is the second leg of a cultural exchange with El Conjunto Folkorico Nacional de Cuba with Nicholas Cumberbatch, Project Coordinator, at the helm.

An important objective of this exchange is to contribute to the broadening of understanding between the peoples and development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

A spokesman for the group said that it was pleased to contribute towards the project between Cuba and T&T which kicks off on March 5.