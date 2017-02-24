BATT head: Banks charge fees for services provided

President of the Bankers’ Association of T&T (BATT) Anya Schnoor has described the ongoing public debate on bank fees and charges as being misinformed. She said a lot of the utterances on bank charges and fees have been made without using actual data provided by the banks or studies done in the Caribbean.

Her comments come on the heels of RBC Royal Bank’s announcement that it would increase some of its bank charges and fees from March 27 and its customers’ complaints about those increases. Also, last Friday, Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire appeared before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament saying that the different rates charged by banks are driven by competition in the market.

Speaking to members of the media after Wednesday’s news conference hosted by BATT, at the Scotia Centre, Corner Richmond and Park Streets, Port-of-Spain, Schnoor said: “There have been a number of studies throughout the Caribbean, comparing the rates and charges from various financial institutions and the products that they offer to the public. We (the banking sector) are probably the only sector in T&T that actually publishes our fees and services.”

She said when the fees are published this enables the customer to compare and contrast. There are services offered by some banks which are free such as online services, mobile banking. Senior citizens and people with disabilities are offered a discount.

“What I really would urge the public to do is to go into their bank and ensure that they have the right product that suits their need. There is a person for instance, who says that they transact a lot by using their ATM card. Instead, they can use specific accounts that cater for that (many ATM transactions). It is important that they go into their bank and work with them.”

What is clear, she said, is that there is a lot of misunderstanding about how fees are charged, what is available for customers and what product to choose.

Asked whether the banks have consultations with the public before increasing fees, she said: “Each bank has their own notice period that they are required to provide their clients with, in advance of changing any fee in their institution so that is a standard thing that all banks do as well as any institution.”

Defining what fees are and why they are charged, Schnoor said: “Fees and charges are the reflection of the cost recovered for providing any service. If you go to a doctor, if you go to a lawyer, if you go to any service provider in the country-there is a fee. How is it determined?

“It is based on a cost recovered for providing that service. It is no different in a bank. If you are providing services, you have to ensure that you are charging the appropriate cost for that service.”