Business groups praise politicians for FATCA vote

Three business groups yesterday piled praise unto parliamentarians for passing the Tax Information Exchange Agreements (TIEA) Bill, 2016. The Trinidad Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TTCIC), the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) were pleased that country came first in Thursday’s vote at 7.45pm.

In order for the bill to pass in the House of Representatives it needed a special three-fifths majority vote, because it infringes on the rights of the individual under T&T’s Constitution. The bill got 39 votes in total with both the government and opposition voting for it.

The bill has to go to the Upper House for debate after Carnival but, Attorney General Faris Al-Wari after Thursday’s debate expressed confidence that the bill would get the votes it needs in the Upper House.

TTCIC’s CEO Gabriel Faria said the TTCIC was very pleased with the passage of the TIEA.

“We commend the Government and the Opposition for ensuring that this has finally happened. We don’t forsee any further challenges with the bill and expect that it would go smoothly through the legislative process.”

The business group also remained hopeful that the infrastructure at the Board of Inland Revenue would be in place to begin reporting to the Inland Revenue Service by September 30.

Gregory Aboud, DOMA President, said the credible decision to unite in the voting process to support the passage of the bill, is something that T&T has also been looking for even in other matters such as the management of the hospitals as well as other areas.

“While we understand that we have satisfied a major obligation with respect to our banking assessibility to the US market by passage of the bill, what we think is the greatest significance is the fact that the entire Parliament collaborated to ensure the passage of the TIEA. From that, we would like to say we hope that there would be a sign of things to come.”

AmCham’s CEO Nirad Tewarie said his members were pleased that the bill had been passed and that the national interest had been put ahead of partisan interest. For the future, Tewarie said other international obligations are going to require T&T to pass legislation just as important as FATCA therefore, “we urge the Government to ensure that the proper consultative processes are employed and, once this is done, we urge the Opposition to work in an efficient and collaborative manner to make good use of the Parliament’s time in aiding the passage good law.”

After it is passed in the Upper House, T&T, through the BIR, has to put the infrastructure in place to report to the IRS.

The infrastructure, according to an expert on Fatca, Denise Hintzke takes about nine months to put in place. Secondly, the banks and financial institutions have a backlog of information starting from 2014, 2015, 2016 to report on, under the Common Reporting Standards within the Fatca legislation.