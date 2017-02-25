Republic falls $1.93

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which two advanced, five declined and four traded firm.

National Flour Mills was the volume leader with 39,500 shares changing hands for a value of $106,650, followed by Scotia Investments Jamaica Ltd with a volume of 23,350 shares being traded for $51,136.50. Angostura Holdings Ltd contributed 20,940 shares with a value of $314,110.25, while GraceKennedy Ltd added 19,400 shares valued at $51,022.

National Flour Mills registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.04 to end the day at $2.70.

Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $1.93 to close at $104.42.

The mutual fund market did not record any activity. The second tier market did not witness any activity.