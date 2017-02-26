Sinckler to discuss Barbados economy

BRIDGETOWN—

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs said that Worrell, who had gone to the High Court in a bid to prevent his dismissal, had been fired “consequent upon the determination of his instrument of appointment” by Sinckler.

“The Ministry also advised that the Board of Directors, at a specially convened meeting in accordance with the by-laws of the Central Bank, and held Friday, February 24, agreed that Deputy Governor Cleviston Haynes, be appointed to act as Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados consequent upon the cessation of the tenure of Dr. Worrell.”

The statement said that the board also agreed that the current Financial Controller of the Central Bank, Michael Carrington, be appointed to the post of Acting Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said that matters pertaining to the economy will be discussed on February 27, when Sinckler, hosts a news conference.

Worrell was dismissed less than 24 hours after the Appeal Court lifted the ex-parte injunction he received last week.

The decision was handed down by acting Chief Justice Sandra Mason, who along with Justices Andrew Burgess and Kaye Greenidge presided over the four-hour long hearing.

The Court of Appeal lifted the six-day injunction that was preventing the Minister of Finance from removing Worrell from his post as one of the leading decision-makers on economic policies in the country.

Immediately following the lifting of the injunction, the Court then denied another application made by the Governor’s lead Attorney Gregory Nicholls, to have it extended in order for the case to be taken to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The Court is scheduled to give reasons for its decision to remove the injunction on Friday March 3.

But as he made his way out of the Supreme Court Complex, Worrell did not make any comments to the media about his loss.

His lawyer said that the Governor was contented with the proceedings and is resolute that his objective is to ensure that there is a steady hand at the Central Bank in this most difficult time in Barbados.

Nicholls said while he awaits the arrival of next Friday to hear the reasons why the Court has made the decision in favour of the Minister of Finance, he would be holding discussions with his client and colleagues, as it relates to further legal actions being taken.

He said maybe as soon as possible, he would be making an application for Dr. Worrell’s case to be heard before the CCJ.

“We are disappointed. We thought that we had a fairly solid case and before I comment I need to see what the Court’s decision is,” Nicholls said.

Worrell was appointed for a second five-year term in October 2014 after he was initially appointed on November 1, 2009.

His attorney Gregory Nicholls, said that the matter is far from over since Worrell intends to challenge the minister’s right to dismiss him at the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) the island’s highest court. (CMC)