Guyana launches4G LTE network

GEORGETOWN—

Speaking at the launch of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) company’s launch 4G LTE network in Essequibo, Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes said the poor internet connectivity had “limited our progress, dampened every possibility for our citizens to get involved in and benefit from all that this technology-driven world has to offer”.

She said citizens and entrepreneurs were denied access to simply producing a product and selling it via the internet on the world market, improved educational opportunities as well as advancement in telemedicine giving nurses and doctors in regional hospitals and health centres the ability to speak to a doctor in Georgetown in real time about complex health issues

“I truly believe that information communication technologies will deliver the transformation of Guyana and improve our people’s quality of life,” Hughes said, acknowledging “we have a lot of ground to make up so we could catch up with our business competitors in Suriname or St. Vincent or Barbados.

“We are only just beginning but we’re moving quickly,” she said, reminding GTT that Guyana will only move forward if the private sector continues to invest in the local economy.

“We do appreciate your expansion into the Essequibo and we look forward to seeing the rest of it. We hope that your company will continue to fulfill the promises you’ve made to expand and strengthen the range of telephone and digital services. We see your participation as vital to the transformation of our nation.

“I ask you to look for the opportunities to be an entrepreneur, to put your skills to work and earn. There are many of you who are building great software applications, preserving and processing fruits and vegetables, and doing other innovative things.

“Just keep thinking outside the box and venture into new areas. With all that lies before us – a hydrocarbon industry and possibilities for a stream of downstream industries for example, can we do it? Yes we can!”

Hughes said that she greatly believes that the 4G LTE service “is going to improve the lives and livelihoods of the people all over this county of Essequibo … and it adds a fillip to our own efforts to digitize this nation.

“This is the trajectory we’re taking, and we have only just begun! Even before we came to government we started to devise a plan to provide what we call “an enabling environment” for citizens to put their imaginations to work and earn export dollars for their efforts.”

The Telecommunications Minister said that at midyear last year government began installing Internet-ready equipment in secondary schools.

“To date there are over 101 schools, technical institutes, Regional Education Offices, the university campuses in Georgetown and Berbice, and the teachers training college equipped with free access to the internet. Of course this comes with software to restrict the students’ access to unhealthy websites containing pornography, terrorism related material, and such.

“One very key item on our agenda is placing public services within easy reach of every citizen through the internet. We are still refining the process and very soon you will not have to travel to Georgetown to join long lines just to submit your application for a passport.

“Passports are just the beginning. The objective is to place every single public service online including applications for birth and death certificates; drivers’ licenses; business compliance certificates; land, housing, mining and forestry permits … every public service, and in time we will use technology to pay our pensioners.”

She said the David Granger government will shortly activate a plan to rehabilitate strategically placed post offices, saying “we will add internet-related services, and convert some post offices into ICT hub. (CMC)