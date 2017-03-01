MMRR remains at 3%

The Central Bank has decided to leave the Mortgage Market Reference Rate (MMRR), unchanged at three per cent as at March 2017.

In a release published on its website yesterday, the Central Bank said: “During the current review process, which began in May 2016, the MMRR will remain unchanged. The public is therefore advised that the MMRR for March 2017 remains at 3.00 per cent”

The last time the MMRR was adjusted was in December 2015, when the rate moved from 2.75 per cent to 3.00 per cent.

The Residential Real Estate Mortgage Market Guideline stipulates that the MMRR should be reviewed at least once every three years, with the last review taking place in 2013.

The MMRR is an interest rate benchmark against which mortgages are priced and repriced.

It is computed by the Central Bank based on information on commercial banks’ funding costs and yields on applicable treasury bonds. Residential mortgage rates are based on the MMRR plus a margin charged by the bank or other mortgage provider that takes into account individual risk profiles.

It is announced by the Central Bank on a quarterly basis.

The next MMRR announcement is scheduled for June 1, 2017.