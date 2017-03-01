OWTU/Petrotrin wage talks head to the Industrial Court today

Just over one month after strike action was averted at State-owned Petrotrin, the industrial climate has once again soured as wage negotiations between the company and the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) appear to have broken down.

The union, which represents oil workers, and the company will be heading to the Industrial Court this morning in an attempt to have the dispute settled by Industrial Court Judge Aberdeen.

In an internal memo, which was made available to the media, Petrotrin said that talks broke down at the last meeting held on February 23.

However, president general of the OWTU Ancel Roget fired back late yesterday evening, saying that Petrotrin’s statements were premature.

“Simply because at the last conciliation session at the Court last week, the judge said we are to report tomorrow morning, Thursday, for case management in preparation for open court, but if the company has an improved position, there is still an opportunity for conciliation and conclusion of negotiations, meaning its not over until its over.”

He said the union’s negotiating team rejected an offer of one per cent by the company, for the period 2014 to 2017, on the basis that it is to be implemented in 2019.

Roget also called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to end Imbert’s appointments as Minister of Finance, acting Minister of Energy and to stop putting him to act as prime minister.

“This problem is coming from the Minister of Finance, who we call a tripod minister—he is in charge of Finance, acting Minister of Energy and sometimes acting Prime Minister. He will be the wrecking force of this government,” he predicted.

He said if one person was holding such significant ministerial portfolios under the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration, the Opposition, which is now the current government, would have been raising hell and rightly so.

“Something is radically wrong. We have the worst possible model of governance,” Roget said.

In January, the company and the union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the negotiating period 2011 t0 2015 and agreed to an interim payment of five per cent payable at the next payroll cycle.

There was also agreement that backpay would be paid to the oil workers over a mutually agreed period based on production and performance.

It was also agreed that the two parties would meet and conclude conciliation talks on or before February 28.

On this basis the strike was shortlived as the union withdrew its strike notice hours after it was served.

However after a number of meetings the company and the union failed to reach resolve their differences.

Roget said in the last month the company had increased its mutually agreed production by approximately 1,500 barrels of oil a day and over time would have met and exceeded the target 2,500 bopd.

The oil company is now stating the matter would proceed for formal court hearing today, while it pledged a commitment to participate fully in this exercise with the aim of reaching an amicable solution in the best interest of all parties that ensures the viability, survivability and sustainability of Petrotrin.