Tax boost from FATCA, says economist

Economist Valmiki Arjoon is forecasting that T&T’s tax revenue earnings “will be boosted” as a result of the passage of the Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act (FATCA).

The legislation was passed in the lower house of Parliament last Thursday and now proceeds to the upper house.

Arjoon told the Guardian that the passage of the legislation could have several “positive implications for the economy.”

He explained that because FATCA s a bilateral arrangement for the sharing of financial information, “not only will the Board of Inland Revenue provide information on the financial accounts of US individuals here in Trinidad and Tobago, but the IRS in the US will provide information on the accounts of individuals and entities in the US that are liable to pay taxes here in T&T.”

According to Arjoon, this means that “those individuals with accounts in the US who were evading tax payments to this country will no longer be able to do so, which means to some extent our tax revenue earnings will be boosted.”

In addition he said financial transparency, especially in tax collection will also be enhanced.

He explained that although FATCA is a tax information exchange agreement, the structure that is being created to implement FATCA will also facilitate and strengthen the implementation of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) legislation.

As a result he said: “The use of Trinidad and Tobago financial institutions as a harbour for money laundering will be mitigated, and the extent to which T&T entities can launder finances in FATCA-compliant countries will also be reduced.”

Arjoon said T&T has fallen to 101st in the Corruptions Perceptions rankings , and currently stands at 145th position in the Paying Taxes category under the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report. But he said systems to implement FATCA can “promote better transparency in tax collection and help us to improve these ranking

In addition, he said: “Confidence that local and foreign investors have in our local financial system will also be boosted. It will give the perception that T&T is willing to abide by international financial legislation and is taking tax compliance very seriously.

“Boosting foreign investor confidence takes us one step closer to enhancing our Foreign Direct Investment locally,” he said.

But despite these positives he said “FATCA is not the end of the story.”

T&T, he said, is among 90 countries that have signed on to the Standards for Automatic Exchange of Financial Information, the Common Reporting Standard (CRS).

According to Arjoon: “CRS is regarded as the evolved or global FATCA, as tax information is exchanged between all 90 countries.”

He said this country was “supposed to have passed the legislation in January 2016 and begin reporting by January 2017–neither of which have happened.”

Passage of this legislation he said is “crucial to continue to enhance our international tax compliance and our financial system’s transparency in the eyes of the global economy.”

If this legislation is not passed, he said: “There is also a high risk of losing correspondence banking relations among these 90 countries. Even if FATCA is repealed by the US, CRS will not be repealed as this is an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) legislation,” he said.