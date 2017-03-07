GHL slips another $0.70

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which none advanced, four declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the first tier market registered a volume of 125,107 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $653,557.51. JMMB was the volume leader with 61,357 shares changing hands for a value of $78,536.96, followed by FirstCaribbean International Bank with a volume of 47,380 shares being traded for $431,973.00.

LJ Williams B contributed 5,000 shares with a value of $4,000, while Guardian Holdings Ltd added 3,300 shares valued at $46,203.

Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.70 to close at $14. Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the mutual fund market, posting a volume of 26,930 shares valued at $606,038.44.

Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.50. The second tier market did not witness any activity.