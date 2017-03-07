Prestige Holdings adjusts KFC menu

A week after reporting a 21 per cent decline in profitability for the 12 months ended November 30, 2016, Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL) announced an adjustment to the menu at its popular KFC franchise.

The company said it would be introducing three new affordable meals to its menu.

“For only $19 you can get the delicious taste of KFC with the Munch Pack, one piece of chicken and a regular side.

“For a more complete meal at the amazing price of $25 there is the Supa Deal, 1 piece of chicken, two regular sides and a large drink,” the restaurant management company said in a statement.

“Plus for a limited time, there’s the Supa 6 with more options, six pieces of chicken, six regular sides and a two litre drink for $99.”

The new Munch Pack, Supa deal and Supa 6 were added to the value offers that are already on its menu. There would also be the Terrific Tuesday special of six pieces of chicken for $49, the company said.

“While all our own costs have gone up especially chicken, fries and soft drinks, and we have been impacted negatively by a declining $TT, we have introduced these new combos at affordable prices, two as permanent menu items, to make sure that you can still get your hands on the finger lickin good food you crave.”

“We need to let you know that in order to keep our prices the same, our Dinner Special, Big Meal Deal and Six-piece and Eightpiece mega meals wil no longer come with biscuits but you can still purchase one as a side.

“The Real Deal Meal will no longer be on the menu but our new value offerings the Munch Pack and Supa Deal should make up for it.”

In reporting the 21 per cent decline in PHL profits, the company’s chairman Christian Mouttet said it was driven by three main factors.

“Pre-opening and other costs associated with the establishment of the Starbucks brand, higher costs as a result of the movement of the exchange rate and higher food costs due to an increase in commodity food prices.”