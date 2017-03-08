Another competitive bid round coming

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Selwyn Lashley, said yesterday that the government is planning to issue a competitive bid round for hydrocarbon prospects, but he did not disclose when it is likely to happen. suggested yesterday that activity in the energy sector is expected to increase and change this year.

Competitive bid rounds occur when acreage is put out by the Ministry for Energy for stakeholders to bid on, so that they can conduct exploration drilling.

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s launch of the eighth edition of T&T’s Energy Map Lashley said, “because of the activity we’ve planned this year, the energy map is going to have to change. The map is a snapshot of today (and does not reflect the coming changes).”

Lashley said: “The Ministry intends to have another round of competitive bidding this year which significantly changes the landscape and the map in terms of new players coming in, and in terms of change in ownership and that sort of thing, but its certainly part of the business.

“It is something that all of the stakeholders look forward to in terms of the map evolving and growing, it is a living product so certainly, as we move forward to the next edition of course we would capture all of those things.”

Since 1994, NGC and companies in the local energy sector have been updating and refreshing the map every two or three years so it reflects the energy landscape of T&T. This year the map was sponsored by NGC, Shell Trinidad Limited, BHP Billiton T&T and Petrotrin.

Petroleum Economist Ltd of London is the publisher of the T&T Energy Map and one of the main institutions involved in the creation of energy maps worldwide. In T&T, the map is used by the sponsors as a marketing tool that highlights the strides made in the energy sector.

The map provides comprehensive statistical information on the energy sector, the location of T&T’s oil and natural gas fields, associated pipelines and offshore facilities, key ports and the territorial waters including the deep water horizon for exploration and development.

President, National Gas Company T&T Ltd, Mark Loquan said the map is a “staple” for the energy sector. He added that it represents T&T’s history when it comes to the energy sector and its therefore a key component of T&T’s economy