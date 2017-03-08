MHTL has no gas contracts for four methanol plants

President of National Gas Company (NGC) T&T Ltd, Mark Loquan, assured yesterday that negotiations between Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL) and NGC are being conducted in “good faith and quite professionally.”

This comes as MHTL, through its operator Industrial Plant Services Ltd (IPSL), mothballed two of its five methanol plants and prepared to separate 100 affected employees.

Negotiations between MHTL and NGC for new gas supply contracts for four of MHTL’s five methanol plants have been ongoing since 2013.

Speaking to reporters yesterday after the launch of the 2017 Energy Map of T&T which was held at the Radisson hotel, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain, Loquan said that part of NGC’s mandate was to aggregate natural gas from different suppliers and sell it to different users.

Loquan said: “The time when you are negotiating a shortage of molecules, so to speak, it is important that we are doing that in a very reasonable and fair manner.”

In an Ash Wednesday letter to Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, IPSL’s corporate services manager Collis Williams stated that the company’s external environment had become more challenging in 2016 and that negotiations with NGC to extend the gas supply contracts in respect of four of the five methanol plants “have not been settled after beginning discussions on the first contract in 2013.”

While Loquan could not speak specifically about the contracts, he did confirm that the contracts between MHTL and NGC had expired between 2013 and 2017.

According to the Williams letter, which was published exclusively by the Guardian on Tuesday, MHTL was receiving gas even though their contracts with NGC had expired but they were not receiving enough. The letter stated, “the volumes that NGC has imposed are far below that which previously obtained under the previous gas supply contracts with NGC.”

Asked why the contracts with MHTL have not been renewed Loquan said: “There have been alot of issues when it comes to gas supply. The fact is that we have been in a shortfall since 2010, and we are trying to work assiduously with the upstreamers to negotiate future supplies and we are in advanced negotiations for that.”

The NGC president said the problem of natural gas supply cannot be solved tomorrow or next week. Already there are calls for the gas masterplan to be implemented, but Loquan who did not want to publicly join the chorus of voices calling for its implementation, said he was aware the Government had stated that the plan was a priority and that it would be dealt with through the normal processes.

Asked about the possibility that a third MHTL plant may be shut down, the energy executive said: “The NGC is looking at all possible solutions locally. That involves future negotiations with the upstreamers. It involves looking at cross border initiatives in Venezuela. It also involves looking at creative solutions but its a bit too early to comment on those issues. We are leaving no stone unturned.”

He declined commenting on the impact MHTL shutting two plants would have on NGC’s revenue.