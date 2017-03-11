FCB share offer opens Monday

A second tranche of shares in First Citizens, the publicly listed, majority state-owned bank, are due to go on sale on Monday with an additional public offering closing of 48,495,665.

The announcement came not from the bank or the Ministry of Finance, but from brokerage house West Indies Stockbrokers (WISE) in a notice to its clients.

The offering of shares opens at 9am on Monday and closes at 4pm on March 24, 2017.

According to WISE, the announcement of the offer price will be made in the print media over the weekend and the prospectus and online application forms will be available on First Citizen’s website (www.firstcitizenstt.com) by midnight today.

In delivering the 2017 budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that the government expected to earn $1.5 billion from the offer of the shares, which are owned by the State. If 48,495,665 shares are being sold, the indication is that the offer price will be about $31 a share.