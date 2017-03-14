Lashley to head Petrotrin review body

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday presented letters of appointments to a seven-member committee that has been mandated to investigate the operations of cash-strapped Petrotrin.

They are chairman Selwyn Lashley, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Prof Chandrabhan Sharma, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of the West Indies, former Independent Senator Helen Drayton, Wilfred Espinet, AeroMarine Trinidad Ltd, Gregory Marchan, representative of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union, David Abdullah, representative of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union.

Absent was Robert Riley, Head of Safety and Operational Risk, Competency and Capability Development at the BP Group in London and former Chairman and CEO of BPTT.

The announcement came in a press release issued yesterday by the Office of the Prime Minister.

The release stated that the committee members, who were handed their instruments of appointments by Rowley, have been tasked with conducting a review of the operation of State-owned Petrotrin as of yesterday.

“This appointment honours a Cabinet decision made on February 23rd 2017 to review operations at the company in light of falling revenues, allegations of mismanagement and decreasing oil prices worldwide,” the release stated.

The committee is responsible for making recommendations for restructuring of the company and its first report has to be submitted by June 1 2017.

The appointments came six days after Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the Senate last Tuesday that Petrotrin had a loss $4.5 billion in 2016 and not $600 million which was previously estimated.

Imbert said that the oil company had accumulated losses of $4.2 billion between 2011-2016, which were not shown in its accounts.

Imbert also revealed that Petrotrin owes the Government the net amount of $1.269 billion in unpaid taxes comprising petroleum profits tax, supplemental petroleum tax, VAT, royalties, production levy and licences.

Petrotrin will now be required to treat the $4.2 billion not as a deferred tax asset, but as a loss.

Rowley, in an address to the nation in January, said that the company’s $1.9 billion annual wage bill was close to 50 per cent of its annual operating costs.

“This payout ratio is exceptionally high, even compared with that of other state-owned oil companies,” the prime minister said.